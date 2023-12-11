Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 23 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $3,430,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 9,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 530.4% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 36,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $541.46. The stock had a trading volume of 644,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.81 and its 200-day moving average is $504.77. The firm has a market cap of $500.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

