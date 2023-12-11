Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 573 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,728. The company has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

