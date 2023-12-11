JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Junto Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.0% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $116,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $158.70. 878,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,780,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

