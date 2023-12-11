JT Stratford LLC Acquires 2,345 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $470.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.76. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $257.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

