JT Stratford LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,995,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 343.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 77,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 227,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,193. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

