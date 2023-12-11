JT Stratford LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JT Stratford LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 207,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 213,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,757. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

