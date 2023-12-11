JT Stratford LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0 %

TSLA traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.38. 24,559,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,257,500. The stock has a market cap of $767.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.