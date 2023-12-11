JT Stratford LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $73.06. 1,291,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.73.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

