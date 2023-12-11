JT Stratford LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.61. The stock had a trading volume of 139,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,751. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.29. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

