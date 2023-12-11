JT Stratford LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after buying an additional 233,608 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,550. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

