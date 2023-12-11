JT Stratford LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JT Stratford LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of META stock traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.69. 7,087,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,568,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $831.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.