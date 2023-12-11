JT Stratford LLC Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.21. 760,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $299.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.74.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

