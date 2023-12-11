Junto Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.9% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $73,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.65. 76,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,794. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.