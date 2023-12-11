Junto Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,332 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $108,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

KKR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 194,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.