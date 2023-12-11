Junto Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Junto Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201,605 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.6% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $61,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 43,496 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 28.6% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $8,045,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

