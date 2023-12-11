Junto Capital Management LP Sells 133,348 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133,348 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Ares Management worth $52,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,068,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,671,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.05. 30,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.16. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.26%.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $15,718,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $15,718,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,084,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,538,500 and sold 439,376 shares worth $45,821,410. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

