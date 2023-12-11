Junto Capital Management LP Sells 166,683 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Junto Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,683 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $23,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 127.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. 250,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

