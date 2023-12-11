KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,469 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 0.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $8,405,271.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $8,405,271.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,582,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,020 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,245. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -948.58, a P/E/G ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.