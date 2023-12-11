KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $12,114,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 49.0% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $467.71. 9,566,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,818,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

