KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000. Seagate Technology comprises about 1.2% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 248,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,053. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

