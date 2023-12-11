Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.35 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $486,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $151.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $267.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

