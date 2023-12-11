Karani Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $702.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $610.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $704.04. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

