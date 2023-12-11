Karani Asset Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up about 7.8% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $503.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.99 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.10.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

