Karani Asset Management LLC Invests $412,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $129.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

