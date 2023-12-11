KCL Capital L.P. Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

KCL Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 5.3% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $37,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 970,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,179. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.