KCL Capital L.P. Invests $8.31 Million in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000. JFrog makes up about 1.2% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,041,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,003,352.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,041,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,003,352.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $214,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 551,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,000,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,010. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $29.55. 83,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,726. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

