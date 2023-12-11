KCL Capital L.P. Purchases New Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. Farfetch accounts for about 0.8% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 0.25% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 354,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 232,475 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,650,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $436.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

