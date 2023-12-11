Keith E. Kravcik Sells 15,800 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) Director Keith E. Kravcik sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $10,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,973.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Presto Automation Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 108,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.75. Presto Automation Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Presto Automation in the third quarter worth $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Presto Automation by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Featured Stories

