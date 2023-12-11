Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,849 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 4.3% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 67,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

UBER stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.