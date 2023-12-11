Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 8.1% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $114.66 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56.

Insider Activity

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.