Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,992 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.8% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE V opened at $257.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.76. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $257.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

