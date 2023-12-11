Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases $19,008.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 400 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $208,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KMPR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 392,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
