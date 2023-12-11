Kenfarb & CO. Has $548,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kenfarb & CO. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.35. The company had a trading volume of 466,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,901. The stock has a market cap of $470.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $257.39.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

