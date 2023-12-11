Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 97,035 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,035 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises about 0.9% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Chart Industries worth $38,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GTLS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.73.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

