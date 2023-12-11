Kennon Green & Company LLC Buys 441 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.