Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 5.6% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

