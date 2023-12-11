Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 225 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $286.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.57. The firm has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

