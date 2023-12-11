Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $23.69

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $23.07. Kenon shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 831 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 158.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kenon by 143.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,838,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 124.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

