Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $64.63 Million Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. ATI makes up about 2.6% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ATI were worth $64,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ATI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $39.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

