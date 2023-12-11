Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,878 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $134.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,061 shares of company stock worth $5,668,768 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

