Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

