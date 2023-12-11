Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,306 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

