Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.0% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

CHD stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.