Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

