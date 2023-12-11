Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 30 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 210.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 38,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $405.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.33 and its 200 day moving average is $394.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,280,224 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

