Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 861 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $92.75 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

