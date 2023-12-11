Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Takes $495,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP opened at $167.73 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
