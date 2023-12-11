Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $35.65

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.65, but opened at $34.15. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 127,946 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KROS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $890.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.