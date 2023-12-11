Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.13. 2,189,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.45. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 91.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.