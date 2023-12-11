KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,274,600 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,274,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 3.6% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $104,903,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 296.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,272 shares of company stock worth $19,491,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

